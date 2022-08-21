54 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Number of daily cases in Tiruchi is 18

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
August 21, 2022 21:37 IST

Fifty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 18 in Tiruchi and 10 in Thanjavur district. Mayiladuthurai reported six fresh cases, Nagapattinam had five, and Tiruvarur and Pudukottai districts accounted for four cases each. Ariyalur had three, while Perambalur and Karur district had two fresh cases each.

Tiruchi district continued to record the maximum number of active cases in the region with 114 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. There were 83 active cases in Thanjavur, 81 in Mayiladuthurai, 39 in Tiruvarur, 36 in Perambalur, 30 in Karur, 21 in Pudukottai, 20 in Nagapattinam, and 16 in Ariyalur district.

