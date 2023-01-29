ADVERTISEMENT

54 injured in two jallikattu events

January 29, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-four persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Karunkulam in Tiruchi district and at Vendhanpatti village in neighbouring Pudukottai district on Sunday. 

As many as 665 bulls were released during the course of the over six-hour-long event at Karunkulam. The total number of tamers who took part was 265. 

Police sources said 33 persons were injured of whom 27 were treated as outpatients at the event venue. The remaining six injured were referred to the Government Hospital at Manapparai. 

The event at Vendhanpatti village lasted six-and-a-half-hours during which 571 bulls were released. The number of tamers who participated was 300. The sources said 21 persons were injured and all of them were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

