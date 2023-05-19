ADVERTISEMENT

54 injured in jallikattu organised in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts; bull dies after falling into well

May 19, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Fifty four persons were injured in jallikattu events organised at Kumulur in Tiruchi district and Pappanviduthi in Pudukottai district on Friday. A jallikattu bull died after it fell into a dry well away from the venue in Kumulur. 

As many as 666 bulls were released during the event held at Kumulur with the number of participating tamers being 300. Police sources said 26 persons were injured of which 20 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining six injured were referred to hospital.

The event at Pappanviduthi saw a total number of 592 bulls released with 146 tamers taking part. Twenty eight persons were injured of which 23 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining five injured were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, the sources added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US