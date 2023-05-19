HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

54 injured in jallikattu organised in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts; bull dies after falling into well

May 19, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 Fifty four persons were injured in jallikattu events organised at Kumulur in Tiruchi district and Pappanviduthi in Pudukottai district on Friday. A jallikattu bull died after it fell into a dry well away from the venue in Kumulur. 

As many as 666 bulls were released during the event held at Kumulur with the number of participating tamers being 300. Police sources said 26 persons were injured of which 20 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining six injured were referred to hospital.

The event at Pappanviduthi saw a total number of 592 bulls released with 146 tamers taking part. Twenty eight persons were injured of which 23 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining five injured were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, the sources added. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.