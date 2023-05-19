May 19, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Fifty four persons were injured in jallikattu events organised at Kumulur in Tiruchi district and Pappanviduthi in Pudukottai district on Friday. A jallikattu bull died after it fell into a dry well away from the venue in Kumulur.

As many as 666 bulls were released during the event held at Kumulur with the number of participating tamers being 300. Police sources said 26 persons were injured of which 20 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining six injured were referred to hospital.

The event at Pappanviduthi saw a total number of 592 bulls released with 146 tamers taking part. Twenty eight persons were injured of which 23 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining five injured were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, the sources added.