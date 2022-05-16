54 injured in jallikattu held in three villages

May 16, 2022 18:37 IST

Fifty-four people were injured in jallikattu organised at Mettu Irungalur in Tiruchi district, Viralimalai in Pudukottai district and Kumalankuzhi village in Ariyalur district on Monday.

As many as 582 bulls were released at the event organised in Mettu Irungalur in which 320 tamers participated. Seventeen people were injured and two of them were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here.

In Viralimalai, 716 bulls were released with 200 tamers taking part. Twenty-one people were injured of which seven were referred to hospitals . The remaining 14 were treated as out-patients at the event venue.

The event in Kumalankuzhi village saw 464 bulls being released. Three hundred and fifty tamers participated. Police sources said 16 people were injured and four were referred to Jayamkondam Government Hospital.