531 candidates appear for JEE (Advanced) in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

27 September 2020 21:48 IST

A total of 531 students out of 621 registered candidates appeared for Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) at three centres, including Shivani Engineering College and MAM College of Engineering and Technology, in Tiruchi district, on Sunday to gain admission into B. Tech programmes in Indian Institutes of Technology.

The names of the candidates who appeared for JEE (Advanced) had figured within the first 2.5 lakh ranks in JEE (Main). They registered online for today’s exam from September 12 to 17. The students sat for two sessions of three hours each, and wrote the exam in Computer Based Test mode.

Advertising

Advertising

Students were required to wear face masks, ensure social distancing and follow all other aspects of safety protocol, sources said. Each student was required to bring along 50 ml of sanitiser in a transparent bottle.

The results of JEE (Advanced) would be declared on October 5. Students would be intimated about the results to their registered mobile numbers. However, they would have to know about their ranking from JEE (Advanced) 2020 online portal, sources said.

As for B.Arch, registration for Architecture Aptitude Test would be conducted on October 5 and 6. The test would be conducted on October 8 and the results declared on October 11.

Tiruchi is one of the seven locations for conduct of JEE (Advanced) along with Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli and Vellore.