53 special camps to be held in Tiruvarur district

Fifty-three special camps will be held in Tiruvarur district to cover the 430 village panchayats in 10 taluks under ‘Makkaludan Mudalvar’ scheme.

The first camp was held at Mahadevapattinam in Mannargudi taluk on July 11 in the presence of Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa.

Petitions/memorandums relating to 44 types of services provided through the departments of Electricity Board, Revenue, Rural Development, Cooperatives, Housing and Urban Development, Police, Differently-abled Welfare, Social Welfare, Health, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Adi Dravidar and Hill Tribes Welfare, Backward Class and Minorities Welfare, District Industries and Labour Welfare will be received at the special camps and addressed within 30 days. Petitioners can also forward/air their grievances through e-sevai centres to be set up at the camp sites, according to an official release.

In Thanjavur district, Chief Government Whip Govi.Chezhian launched the scheme at Monnaiyampatti.

