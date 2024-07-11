ADVERTISEMENT

53 special camps to be held in Tiruvarur district

Updated - July 11, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 08:29 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-three special camps will be held in Tiruvarur district to cover the 430 village panchayats in 10 taluks under ‘Makkaludan Mudalvar’ scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first camp was held at Mahadevapattinam in Mannargudi taluk on July 11 in the presence of Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa.

Petitions/memorandums relating to 44 types of services provided through the departments of Electricity Board, Revenue, Rural Development, Cooperatives, Housing and Urban Development, Police, Differently-abled Welfare, Social Welfare, Health, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Adi Dravidar and Hill Tribes Welfare, Backward Class and Minorities Welfare, District Industries and Labour Welfare will be received at the special camps and addressed within 30 days. Petitioners can also forward/air their grievances through e-sevai centres to be set up at the camp sites, according to an official release.

In Thanjavur district, Chief Government Whip Govi.Chezhian launched the scheme at Monnaiyampatti.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US