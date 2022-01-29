53 injured at jallikattu

Bull tamers in action at a jallikattu held at Thirukkanoorpatti in Thanjavur district on Saturday.

29 January 2022 18:39 IST

Fifty-three people, including 11 tamers, sustained injuries in a jallikattu held at Thirukkanoorpatti near Thanjavur on Saturday.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver flagged off the event in which 680 bulls brought from Ghandharvakottai, Sengipatti, Minnathur, Mappillai Naickenpatti, Theththuvasalpatti, Manjapettai, Vallam Pudur and in and around Thirukkanoorpatti, were released. The jallikattu was organised as part of Saint Anthoniyar Pongal festival conducted in the village every year.

Around 350 tamers tried their luck to win prizes offered for taming the animals. Gold coins, bicycles, almirahs, chairs and other products that were offered as prizes by the sponsors were won by tamers owners of bulls tat sped past the 100-metre stretch from the releasing point without giving any chance for the tamers to cling on to the hump.

Both tamers and bulls were subjected to medical tests before commencement of the event, where the Collector administered an oath to participants and organisers before the release of the first animal from the starting point.

While elaborate security arrangements made provided by the district police, ambulances were stationed near the venue.

Spreading of coconut coir fibre and erection of protective grills and other arrangements relating to the event were carried out by a team of organisers led by the village panchayat president, Xavier, sources said.