52 new COVID-19 cases, one death in central districts

Fresh cases of COVID-19 showed a slight increase in the central districts on Thursday, with 52 new infections reported by the State Health Department, two more than the previous day. One death, in Mayiladuthurai district, was recorded in the region on Thursday.

Tiruchi had the highest number of new infections with 15 persons testing positive on Thursday. In Thanjavur, 12 new cases were recorded. The remaining districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvavur all had tallies in single digits.

Tiruvarur district had eight new cases, while Karur and Mayiladuthurai districts both reported four fresh infections each. Three persons tested positive in Pudukottai.

The lowest tally of two fresh cases each was recorded in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Perambalur.