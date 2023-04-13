April 13, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Fifty-two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 15 in Tiruchi, 10 in Nagapattinam, seven in Mayiladuthurai, six in Thanjavur, four in Pudukottai, three each in Ariyalur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur, and one in Karur district.

Out of 277 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 76, Tiruvarur 50, Nagapattinam 38, Thanjavur 34, Ariyalur 26, Mayiladuthurai 23, Pudukottai 18, Perambalur seven, and Karur had five active cases each.

