ADVERTISEMENT

52 injured in jallikattu held at two villages in Pudukottai district

March 06, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty two persons were injured in jallikattu held at Mangalapuram and Periyakulam villages in Pudukottai district on Monday.

As many as 848 bulls were released during the event held at Periyakulam with the number of participating tamers being 200. Nineteen persons were injured of which 10 were referred to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. The remaining injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue. 

At Mangalapuram jallikattu, 539 bulls were released with about 230 bull tamers participating. Thirty-three persons were injured out of which eight were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. The remaining 25 injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue, said police sources. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US