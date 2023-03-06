52 injured in jallikattu held at two villages in Pudukottai district

March 06, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Fifty two persons were injured in jallikattu held at Mangalapuram and Periyakulam villages in Pudukottai district on Monday.

As many as 848 bulls were released during the event held at Periyakulam with the number of participating tamers being 200. Nineteen persons were injured of which 10 were referred to Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. The remaining injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue.

At Mangalapuram jallikattu, 539 bulls were released with about 230 bull tamers participating. Thirty-three persons were injured out of which eight were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. The remaining 25 injured were treated as out-patients at the event venue, said police sources.

