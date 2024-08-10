52 ft. high flag pole in memory of Kargil war hero put up in Tiruchi

The national flag was hoisted on a 52-foot-tall flag pole that was commissioned in the city on Saturday to commemorate the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas and the 52nd birth anniversary of Major Saravanan, a Kargil war hero hailing from Tiruchi.

The illuminated flag pole has been installed at the Major Saravanan Memorial at Collector’s Office Road.

Major General Indrabalan, former Chief of Staff, Dakshin Bharat Headquarter Area, hoisted the flag. R. Rajalakshmi, District Revenue Officer; Colonel Y. Vijayakumar, Group Commander, National Cadet Corps; Chitraa Senthil Kumar, sister of Major Saravanan, and various NCC and NSS cadet corps were present.

Major General Indrabalan highlighted how the victory was achieved at Batalik and the sacrifices made by Major Saravanan and others.