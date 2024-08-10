GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

52 ft. high flag pole in memory of Kargil war hero put up in Tiruchi

Published - August 10, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The national flag being hoisted on the 52-ft high pole at the Major Saravanan Memorial in Tiruchi on Saturday.

The national flag being hoisted on the 52-ft high pole at the Major Saravanan Memorial in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The national flag was hoisted on a 52-foot-tall flag pole that was commissioned in the city on Saturday to commemorate the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas and the 52nd birth anniversary of Major Saravanan, a Kargil war hero hailing from Tiruchi.

The illuminated flag pole has been installed at the Major Saravanan Memorial at Collector’s Office Road. 

Major General Indrabalan, former Chief of Staff, Dakshin Bharat Headquarter Area, hoisted the flag. R. Rajalakshmi, District Revenue Officer; Colonel Y. Vijayakumar, Group Commander, National Cadet Corps; Chitraa Senthil Kumar, sister of Major Saravanan, and various NCC and NSS cadet corps were present.  

Major General Indrabalan highlighted how the victory was achieved at Batalik and the sacrifices made by Major Saravanan and others.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.