52 fresh COVID cases

Fifty two fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in central districts on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department medical bulletin, maximum number of cases was reported in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam districts, with 14 each, followed by Tiruvarur with 10 cases. There were nine cases in Thanjavur. While the daily case count in Pudukottai was three, Ariyalur and Karur recorded one case each. No one was diagnosed for the COVID-19 virus in Perambalur district.

Nagapattinam topped the districts with the discharge of 23 patients, who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 in various hospitals. Thirteen patients were discharged in Tiruchi district.

