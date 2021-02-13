52 fresh cases in central region

TIRUCHI

13 February 2021 20:32 IST

The central region reported 52 COVID-19 cases, but no deaths, on Saturday.

Thanjavur reported 15 fresh cases and Tiruchi 13. Six patients who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged on Saturday.

The other six districts in the central region reported less than 10 fresh cases each. Eight fresh cases were reported in Nagapattinam and six in Tiruvarur. Five patients tested positive in Karur district. In Pudukottai, three patients tested positive, while Ariyalur and Perambalur districts both reported one fresh case each.