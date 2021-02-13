Tiruchirapalli

52 fresh cases in central region

The central region reported 52 COVID-19 cases, but no deaths, on Saturday.

Thanjavur reported 15 fresh cases and Tiruchi 13. Six patients who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged on Saturday.

The other six districts in the central region reported less than 10 fresh cases each. Eight fresh cases were reported in Nagapattinam and six in Tiruvarur. Five patients tested positive in Karur district. In Pudukottai, three patients tested positive, while Ariyalur and Perambalur districts both reported one fresh case each.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 8:33:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/52-fresh-cases-in-central-region/article33831164.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY