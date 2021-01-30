52 cases in central region

TIRUCHI

30 January 2021 21:06 IST

The central region has reported 52 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. No COVID-19 related death was reported in the region.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur reported an equal number of cases, with 14 persons testing positive for the virus in each district. The other six districts in the central region reported less than 10 fresh cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts reported seven fresh cases each and Karur and Tiruvarur districts five each. Among them were primary contacts and local index cases. In Karur, patients hailed from Kurumbapatti among other localities. Inter-district travellers from Namakkal also tested positive.

No fresh case was reported in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts on Saturday.