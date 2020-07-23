510 positive cases, eight deaths in central region

The central region recorded a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases with 510 patients testing positive on Thursday. While Pudukottai recorded a single-day high with 111 cases, Thanjavur and Tiruchi recorded 122 and 190 positive cases, respectively. Eight deaths - six in Tiruchi and one each in Perambalur and Thanjavur - were also recorded in the State Health Department’s bulletin for the day.

In Tiruchi, four persons, aged 63, 37, 72 and 75 with comorbid condition of diabetes, died at private hospitals, while a 70-year-old man with chronic kidney disease and a 62-year-old man with coronary artery disease died at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. A 43-year-old man with asthma, who hailed from Thanjavur, died at a private hospital. A 40-year-old man from Perambalur died of COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory distress at the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.

Meanwhile, Ariyalur district recorded 48 positive cases, 27 in Karur, seven in Perambalur, four in Nagapattinam and one in Tiruvarur district.

Among the 190 cases in Tiruchi were three people from Railway Protection Force Training Centre and a house surgeon who had been posted in the COVID ward of the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. A few residents in Varaganeri, Woraiyur, Khajamalai, Gandhi Market and Thuraiyur tested positive. They have been admitted to MGMGH.

As many as 60 people, including 55 from Tiruchi, were discharged from the MGMGH while 61, including 53 from Tiruchi, were discharged from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai.

Of the 122 patients in Thanjavur, more than 60 were linked to the Darasuram vegetable market. The patients included a one-year-old boy, an eight-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy. The patients are undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Of the 111 cases inn Pudukottai, many were primary and secondary contacts of patients who tested positive earlier. They have been admitted to Ranee’s Government Hospital.

Ariyalur district saw a slight increase with 48 patients testing positive. Among them were an official of the Ariyalur municipality and two of his family members, a policeman from Jayankondam and another from T. Palur. All of them have been admitted to Ariyalur District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, 347 new samples were lifted from patients’ contacts and travellers and have been sent for testing.

A total of 27 patients tested positive in Karur and have been admitted to Karur Government Medical Hospital.

In Perambalur, seven patients, including four inter-district travellers, two primary contacts of a positive patient and a patient with influenza-like illness tested positive. Four patients have been admitted to Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital while three have been admitted to Tiruchi GH.

Among the four who tested positive in Nagapattinam, one had returned from Qatar and another had travelled from Kanchipuram. Only one patient tested positive in Tiruvarur.