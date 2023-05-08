510 kg of gutkha seized, four held

May 08, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Samayapuram police in Tiruchi arrested four persons for smuggling banned tobacco products and seized it on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, a police team conducted vehicle checks near the Samayapuram toll plaza on Sunday. They intercepted three four-wheelers on suspicion and found 510 kg of banned tobacco products smuggled for sale. The police seized the contraband and vehicles used for peddling and arrested D. Ilayarajaa, 41, M. Maniraj, 34, K. Mahipal Singh, 36, and M. Amir Singh, 38, under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. ADVERTISEMENT

