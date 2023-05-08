HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

510 kg of gutkha seized, four held

May 08, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Samayapuram police in Tiruchi arrested four persons for smuggling banned tobacco products and seized it on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, a police team conducted vehicle checks near the Samayapuram toll plaza on Sunday. They intercepted three four-wheelers on suspicion and found 510 kg of banned tobacco products smuggled for sale. The police seized the contraband and vehicles used for peddling and arrested D. Ilayarajaa, 41, M. Maniraj, 34, K. Mahipal Singh, 36, and M. Amir Singh, 38, under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.