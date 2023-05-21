51-year-old man ends life in Tiruchi district

May 21, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 51-year-old man from Tiruchi district ended his life after getting depressed over not being able to repay the money mistakenly credited to his bank account.

According to the police, S. Subramani, 51, a native of Neiveli near Vathalai, was selling vegetables. Last year, an amount of ₹ 2 lakh was credited mistakenly to his bank account through a transaction from a private bank in Musiri.

Instead of reporting it to the bank, he spent the money. Based on a complaint from the rightful owner of the money, the bank manager came to his house on Friday and asked him to repay the amount. Depressed over this, he ended his life, said the police.

The Vathalai police registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)