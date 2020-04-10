51 test negative

Fifty one out of 289 persons identified as close contacts of the 11 persons, who had tested positive for COVID-19 virus in Thanjavur district, have tested negative for the virus.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector M. Govinda Rao has said that so far 11 persons – three from Kumbakonam rural area, two in Adhiramapattinam, one each in Orathanadu rural, Ammapettai Town Panchayat, Thanjavur Corporation, Thiruvonam rural, Thiruvaiyaru rural and Kumbakonam Municipal area - in the district had tested positive for COVID-19 virus infection and were under treatment.

A total of 215 were identified as the contacts of the infected persons apart from their respective family members totalling 74 persons. Samples were lifted from all of them and 51 persons out of the 289 had tested negative for COVID 19 virus, he said.

Apart from this, as many as 2,96,199 persons residing in the areas where these 11 persons hailed from were screened for the symptoms of COVID-19 with thermal scanners and they were found free of symptoms.