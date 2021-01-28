51 new cases and one death reported in central region

The central districts on Thursday reported 51 new cases of COVID-19. One death was reported in Thanjavur district, according to the bulletin released by the State Health Department.
A 65-year-old woman with a history of diabetes succumbed to COVID-19 at the Government Headquarters Hospital, Kumbakonam.
Nineteen patients tested positive for the virus in Tiruchi on Thursday. The patients were primary contacts or isolated cases. Three patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection on Thursday.
All other districts in the region reported less than 10 cases, a trend seen over the last few days. Nagapattinam reported nine fresh cases, while Thanjavur reported six. Tiruvarur and Pudukottai both reported five fresh cases each.
In Ariyalur, three fresh cases were reported, while Karur and Perambalur both reported two cases each.
