51 injured in jallikattu in Tiruchi, Pudukottai

April 29, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-one persons sustained injuries during jallikattu held at Kalpalayam village in Tiruchi district and Kallankudi village in Pudukottai district on Saturday.

According to the police, 690 bulls were released during the Kalpalayam jallikattu near Siruganur in which 276 registered tamers participated in 10 batches. A total of 28 persons, including 13 bull owners, 14 tamers and one more person, sustained injuries during the event. Twenty-five injured persons were treated as outpatients at the event venue and three others were referred to Government Hospital at Lalgudi for further treatment.

About 610 bulls were released during the jallikattu at Kallankudi in Pudukottai district in which 297 registered tamers participated. Twenty-three persons, including 10 bull owners, 12 tamers, and a spectator, sustained injuries. Eighteen injured persons were treated as outpatients at the event venue and five others were referred to Government Hospital at Pudukottai for further treatment.

Meanwhile, 14 persons sustained minor injuries due to an electric spark from a pole nearby when a bull accidentally hit the pole during the jallikattu.

