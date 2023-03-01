ADVERTISEMENT

51 injured at Kallakudi jallikattu in Tiruchi district

March 01, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-one people sustained injuries during a jallikattu held at Kallakudi in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

According to police, 744 bulls were released during the event in which 385 tamers participated.

Fifty-one people comprising eight bull owners, 17 tamers, and 21 others sustained injuries during the event. Forty-six injured persons were treated as outpatients at the event venue and five others were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment.

