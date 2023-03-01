HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

51 injured at Kallakudi jallikattu in Tiruchi district

March 01, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-one people sustained injuries during a jallikattu held at Kallakudi in Tiruchi district on Wednesday.

According to police, 744 bulls were released during the event in which 385 tamers participated.

Fifty-one people comprising eight bull owners, 17 tamers, and 21 others sustained injuries during the event. Forty-six injured persons were treated as outpatients at the event venue and five others were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for treatment.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.