Tiruchirapalli

51 fresh positive cases, one death in central region

The central districts reported 51 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, in line with the declining trend prevalent across the State.

One patient belonging to Thanjavur district died of the viral infection.

Karur district reported a slight spike in COVID-19 cases, with 18 patients testing positive for the viral infection, while Thanjavur reported 15, and Tiruchi district 11.

The remaining six districts registered less than three cases. Two patients each reported COVID-19 positive in Pudukottai and Tiruvarur.

Three districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Perambalur registered one case each.

Meanwhile, no new case was reported in Ariyalur district, the lowest in the region.


