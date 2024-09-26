50th edition of NIT-T’s ‘Festember’ cultural festival gets under way

The 50th edition of Festember, the annual cultural festival of the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi, got under way on Thursday with a host of activities and special programmes set to unfold over the weekend under the theme of “Deccan Odyssey”.

The four-day festival was inaugurated by S. Selvakumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Tiruchi City. Cyril John, chairperson, Festember ’24, and R. Karvembu, Dean, Students’ Welfare, were present.

Gurumurthy Kalyanaraman from the founding batch of the festival addressed the gathering by video conference.

Among the highlights of Festember this year are competitions in photography, dance, extempore speaking, music, and gaming. A fashion show will crown “Mr. And Ms. Festember” title winners on Day 3.

Workshops on Thanjavur painting, perfumes, and jewellery designing are part of the line-up of events.

Music concerts by DJ Holy C, The Lost Fireflies, and Karthik are to be held at the university during the festival.

An interaction with the team of the upcoming Rajnikanth starrer Vettaiyan, directed by T.J. Gnanavel, is among the events lined up. Cast members Rana Daggubatti, Rakshan, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh will be featured in the ‘Opus Luminaire’ series of events.

Director Mari Selvaraj and actor Gouri Kishan will participate in the ‘Carpe Diem’ guest lectures.

Festember is scheduled to end on September 29.