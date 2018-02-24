5,000 farmers will get compensation soon: Tiruchi Collector

Over 5,000 farmers of the district, who have been sanctioned about ₹8 crore as compensation under the crop insurance scheme for the losses sustained by them due to drought-lhike conditions in 2016-17 will get the money credited to their bank accounts within the next few days, Collector K. Rajamani said here on Friday.

Disclosing this at the farmers grievances meeting, Mr.Rajamani said this was the second phase of the sanction of compensation to farmers for 2016-17. Initially, about ₹29.27 crore was disbursed to 11,071 farmers. Of this, about ₹2.8 crore was yet to the credited to the beneficiaries due to discrepancies in the data relating to their bank accounts and other details.

The details were being verified and the money would be credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts once the process was completed, he said responding to complaints from a section of farmers over the inordinate delay in disbursement of compensation, he added.

List of omitted farmers forwarded to govt.

Mr. Rajamani also disclosed that a list of farmers who were omitted in sanction of the drought relief given by the government had been prepared and forwarded to the government. Similarly, an enumeration of the damages sustained by coconut and other crops due to the drought conditions had also been done and a proposal for sanction of compensation to the affected farmers had been submitted to the government.

Responding to complaints of delay in providing free power connections, Mr. Rajamani instructed Tangedco officials to ensure that the target was achieved without fail by March 31. Cases where power connections had not been given for applications submitted prior to 2000 can be brought to his notice.

He also instructed the Department of Cooperation to ensure that the entire sum of ₹276 crore, allocated for sanction as crop loans by cooperative banks and societies in the district, was disbursed before the end of the financial year.

The Collector also ordered the department to ensure resumption of operations of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) at Alangudi Mahajanam in the district within a week. Mr.Rajamani was responding to a complaint from P.Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennindia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, alleging irregularities in sanction of crop loans by the society president.

A department official said even though departmental action was initiated against the president, he had obtained a court injunction and was also preventing proper functioning of the society. “Then why are we here? Ensure the society functions or keep it under lock and key. I will visit the society next Friday (to check its functions),” he said.

He also announced that a meeting with representatives of sugar mills and farmers would be held next week to discuss payment of arrears to cane growers.

K.Ganesan and N.Veerasekaran of Bharathiya Kisan Sangam alleged that while the private sugar factories owned ₹300 a tonne as arrear (as per the State advised price), a sugar factory was paying ₹40 a tonne and asking farmers to given an undertaking that they would not make any further claim or pursue legal action on the matter.

When a representative of a sugar mill said the decision was based on a tripartite meeting, Mr. Rajamani wondered whether a written agreement had been reached. Declaring that action would be taken if such undertakings had been obtained, Mr. Rajamani said he would convene a meeting to discuss the issue in detail.

He also said he had ordered a field inspection of the borewells being used by private operators to tap drinking water in Thiruvanaikovil area and would initiate appropriate action after receiving the report.

26 DPCs opened

So far, 26 direct procurement centres had been opened to procure paddy from farmers and seven more were to be opened soon. However, only 20 tonnes had been procured so far at two centres, the Collector said.

He also assured to open as many Aavin kiosks as possibles to improve local sale of milk as suggested by N.Ganesan, joint secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers' Welfare Association.