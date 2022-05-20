500 police personnel deployed for float festival

Five hundred police personnel have been deployed for bandobust duty around ‘Kamalalayam’ tank here in view of the three-day annual float festival of Sri Thyagarajaswamy Temple, which commenced on Friday.

These personnel will be deployed around the tank and nearby streets to ensure a law-and-order issue- free environment for devotees to witness the float festival which would commence in the evening and culminate at dawn on the subsequent day.

Police personnel trained in disaster relief activities have also been drafted for bandobust duty.