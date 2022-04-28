50 students enrolled at Karur agricultural college

Fifty students have been enrolled in the Agricultural College and Research Centre in Karur, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K.Stalin through video conference on Thursday. Of them, 13 were boys and 37 were girls.

Soon after the inauguration, Collector T. Prabhu Shankar visited the Multi Utility Centre of the Karur Corporation near Uzhavar Sandhai, where the college had been functioning. He interacted with the faculty members, non-teaching staff and students.

Dr. Shankar said that the new college was a boon to Karur. The college would help the professors to study the nature of the soil and the crops being raised. Steps were being taken to find a suitable site for building classrooms, administrative building, hostels for faculty members and students of the college.