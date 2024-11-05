ADVERTISEMENT

50 new primary health centres to be opened in State soon: Minister

Published - November 05, 2024 07:37 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar distribute nutrition kit to a expectant mother in Perambalur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fifty new primary health centres (PHCs) and urban primary health centres (UPHCs) would be declared open soon in the State by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Health Minister Ma.Subramanian said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at a function to mark the opening of new buildings for Kai.Kalathur and Arumbavur PHCs and health sub centres at Kalpadi and Kurumbalur, Mr. Subramanian also disclosed that a ‘pay ward’ would soon be opened at Perambalur Government Headquarters Hospital. Construction of the building for the pay ward, sanctioned at a cost of ₹45 lakh, is nearing completion. Pay wards, which were initially available only in Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, was now being set up at various hospitals across the State.

The Minister also declared open a new building for the Siddha wing, built at a cost of ₹25 lakh, at Perambalur GH.

In Perambalur district, new buildings were under construction for various health sub centres, PHCs at places such as Adhanur, Maruvathur, Kolakanatham, Labbaikudikadu, Koodalur, Agaram Sigur, Sirukanpur, Pasumbalur, Valikandapuram, Ammapalayam, Siruvayalur, Senjeri and Ladapuram East at a total cost of ₹7.75 crore.

Mr. Subramanian, who earlier inspected Karai Government Hospital, promised steps to sanction additional doctors for the hospital, which had only two doctors now. The hospital had been upgraded without increasing the staff strength 10 years ago, he said. A new building would be constructed for the hospital at a cost of ₹20 crore.

He added that a new building had been sanctioned for Krishnapuram GH at a cost of ₹3.50 crore. New buildings, each costing ₹3.50 crore, would be built for Veppur and Udayarpalayam GHs too. A new building would be built for the intensive care unit of Senthurai GH at a cost of ₹23.75 crore.

He listed out various works to improve the health infrastructure in Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, Perambalur Collector Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau and other officials participated.

