50 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Fifty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 17 in Tiruchi and 11 in Thanjavur district. Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur reported five fresh cases, while Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts accounted for three cases each. Karur had two, and Perambalur district had one fresh case.

Tiruchi district continued to record the maximum number of active cases in the region with 115 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. There were 81 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 75 in Thanjavur, 36 in Tiruvarur and Perambalur, 26 in Karur, 21 in Pudukottai, 19 in Nagapattinam, and 18 in Ariyalur district.