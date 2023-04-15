ADVERTISEMENT

50 new COVID-19 cases in central districts

April 15, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 16 in Tiruchi, nine in Ariyalur, eight in Tiruvarur, seven Pudukottai, five in Nagapattinam, four in Thanjavur, and one in Perambalur district.

Out of 327 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 93, Tiruvarur 53, Thanjavur 43, Nagapattinam 40, Ariyalur 31, Pudukottai 29, Mayiladuthurai 23, Perambalur 10, and Karur had five active cases.

