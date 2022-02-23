50 new cases in central districts

Fifty new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the central districts on Wednesday by the State Health Department, reflecting the steady decline of fresh infections during the past few weeks. No deaths were reported in the region on Wednesday.

Tiruchi had the highest rate of new infections with 18 persons testing positive on Wednesday. The tallies in the remaining eight districts were all in single digits, with Thanjavur reporting nine new cases. Seven persons tested positive in Tiruvarur district.

Both Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts reported four cases each. In Karur and Mayiladuthurai districts, three new infections each were recorded.

Ariyalur and Perambalur had the lowest number of new infections, with one new case in each district.