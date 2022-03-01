50 injured in jallikattu

Fifty persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Kovilur village near Alangudi in the district on Tuesday. A total number of 581 bulls were released during the seven-hour-long event, in which 263 tamers participated. Police sources said 19 of the injured were tamers, 17 spectators and 14 bull owners. While 39 injured persons were treated as outpatients at the event venue, the 11 others were referred to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.