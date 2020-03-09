50 injured in jallikattu events

Fifty persons were injured in jallikattu events organised in a couple of villages in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts on Monday.
The event in Tiruchi district was held at Karadipatti village during which 589 bulls were released. The total number of tamers who took part were 237. Police sources said 18 persons were injured all of whom were treated at the event venue.
The event in Pudukottai district was held at Killanur village. The total number of bulls released were 888 with 300 tamers taking part. The sources said 32 persons were injured of which 14 were referred to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital for treatment. The remaining injured were treated at the event venue, the sources added.
