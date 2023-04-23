HamberMenu
50 COVID-19 cases reported in central region

April 23, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many fifty persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The number of daily cases stood at 13 in Tiruchi, 12 in Tiruvarur, eight in Thanjavur, five in Ariyalur, three each in Karur, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai, two in Mayiladuthurai, and one in Perambalur district. Out of 408 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had 123, Tiruvarur 56, Thanjavur and Ariyalur 52, Nagapattinam 36, Mayiladuthurai 32, Karur 22, Pudukottai 20, and Perambalur had 15 active cases.

