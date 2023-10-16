5 persons booked for abusing, assaulting Dalit family in Tiruchi district

October 16, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Manapparai police in Tiruchi district on Sunday registered a case against five persons belonging to an intermediate caste in connection with the alleged abuse of a six-year-old Dalit boy in Vidathilampatti village.

The incident had happened on September 30 when a 10-year-old boy from an intermediate caste poured a container of urine on the Dalit boy at Vidathilampatti. The family members of the intermediate caste boy had allegedly assaulted the Dalit boy’s mother due to previous animosity and uttered casteist slurs against her, according to the complaint.

Based on her complaint, the Manapparai police booked five members of the intermediate caste, including three minors and their parents, under various Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

On Monday, the members of the Dalit family submitted a petition to the Tiruchi Collector seeking the intervention of the district administration to provide security to the family as they have been facing threats from a section of intermediate caste persons to withdraw their complaint.

