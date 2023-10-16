HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

5 persons booked for abusing, assaulting Dalit family in Tiruchi district

The incident happened on September 30 when a 10-year-old boy from an intermediate caste poured a container of urine on the Dalit boy at Vidathilampatti

October 16, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Manapparai police in Tiruchi district on Sunday registered a case against five persons belonging to an intermediate caste in connection with the alleged abuse of a six-year-old Dalit boy in Vidathilampatti village.

The incident had happened on September 30 when a 10-year-old boy from an intermediate caste poured a container of urine on the Dalit boy at Vidathilampatti. The family members of the intermediate caste boy had allegedly assaulted the Dalit boy’s mother due to previous animosity and uttered casteist slurs against her, according to the complaint.

Based on her complaint, the Manapparai police booked five members of the intermediate caste, including three minors and their parents, under various Sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

On Monday, the members of the Dalit family submitted a petition to the Tiruchi Collector seeking the intervention of the district administration to provide security to the family as they have been facing threats from a section of intermediate caste persons to withdraw their complaint.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.