5 held for illegal sand mining

KARUR
Karur police on Monday arrested 5 persons for illegal mining and transportation of sand from the Cauvery riverbed at Vangal.
Acting on a tip off, the police carried out vehicle checks at Kuppuchipalayam, Muniappanur, Melachakkarapalayam and Ellaimedu Pirivu at the early hours. During the drive, four lorries were found to be laden with sand.
The carriers did not possess valid documents. Following this, the vehicles were taken to the police station. P. Suresh and N. Kumaresan of Paramathi Velur, K. Siva of Kattuputhur, R. Dharmalingam of Rasipalayam, and V. Ponraj of Natham were remanded in judicial custody.
Superintendent of Police R. Pandiarajan said that vigil had been stepped up against illegal sand mining and transportation. Tough action would be taken against those transporting sand without valid documents.
