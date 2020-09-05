5 deaths, 758 new cases in central region

TIRUCHI

05 September 2020 21:15 IST

Nagapattinam records the highest number of cases with 169 testing positive

The central region on Saturday recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases with 758 patients testing positive for the viral infection, compared to Friday’s count of 679.

Five patients succumbed to the viral infection including three in Pudukottai and one each in Thanjavur and Tiruchi.

A 50-year-old man who had suffered a cerebrovascular accident and a kidney injury, a 54-year-old man with end-stage renal disease and a 75-year-old with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease succumbed to the infection in Pudukottai.

A 56-year-old man with pre-existing conditions of chronic kidney disease and a 72-year-old man suffering from Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s died of COVID-19 in Thanjavur and Tiruchi, respectively.

On Saturday, Nagapattinam recorded the highest number of cases with 169 patients testing positive. “The high number is due to a large number of samples processed on Saturday,” a senior health official said.

Meanwhile, Pudukottai recorded 126 new cases and Thanjavur 114. Among those who tested positive in Thanjavur was a deputy tahsildar in Kumbakonam, two staff nurses at Kumbakonam Government Hospital, a village health nurse, four workers at the Deputy Inspector General’s office and two employees of a nationalised bank.

In Tiruvarur, 111 patients tested positive for the viral infection.

In Tiruchi, 108 new cases were reported and four new containment zones were added. “We are continuing to barricade streets to contain the transmission of the virus,” S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner said.

The newly added zones were Lingam Nagar, Mariamman Kovil Street in Kottapattu, Ponneripuram and Keezhaveereswaram Street.

Ariyalur recorded 66 new cases and, among them, 20 hailed from Ariyalur block, 16 from Thirumanur, one from Sendhurai, 16 from T. Palur, four from Andimadam and nine from Jayankondam block. Meanwhile, 808 new throat swabs were lifted from primary contacts, residents in containment zones and people with symptoms of COVID-19, and sent for tests.

Karur recorded 44 new cases including patients from Anna Nagar, Rayanur, Velliyanai, Kamarajapuram. Meanwhile, 20 patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Perambalur. Eleven of them hailed from Perambalur block, three each from Veppanthattai, Alathur and Veppur blocks.