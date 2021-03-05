₹5 crore seized

TIRUCHI

A Flying Squad seized ₹5 crore being transported in a vehicle, without proper documents, from the State Bank of India, Kumbakonam, to the bank’s branch in Ariyalur on Friday.

The vehicle was intercepted around 12.50 p.m. by the Flying Squad, conducting vehicle check near Sathamangalam. A revenue official said though the vehicle had a security guard, there was no proper document. The Flying Squad seized the money and handed it over to the Revenue Divisional Officer, Ariyalur. It was subsequently deposited in the Sub Treasury at Ariyalur, the official added.

