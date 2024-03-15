GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹5-crore project launched to develop Pudukulam tank in Pudukottai

March 15, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Pudukulam in Pudukottai district where a host of works are proposed to be taken up.

The Pudukulam in Pudukottai district where a host of works are proposed to be taken up. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The 13.60-hectare Pudukulam in Pudukottai municipal limits is to be developed at a cost of ₹5 crore. A host of works are to be taken up in Pudukulam, which includes desilting and deepening, improvement of bund strengthening, improvement of walking track, grill fencing, improvement to entrance and exit steps, construction of restroom, provision of high mast lamps and street lights, children play area, and tree plantation. 

Environment Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan laid the foundation stone for the Pudukulam development project and asked the officials concerned to complete the works speedily and ensure quality and bring it for public use. District Revenue Officer M. Selvi, municipal chairman Thilakavathy, local body representatives and government officials participated, an official release said. 

