June 19, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

A sum of ₹5 crore has been allocated for removing water hyacinth from irrigation channels in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said here on Monday.

He inspected the removal of water hyacinth from Odampokki river at Vilamal on the outskirts of Tiruvarur town on Monday. A press release issued after Mr. Stalin’s inspection said that the delta farmers had made an appeal in this regard during his recent inspection visit to the region for assessing the desilting of irrigation channels.

Hence, a sum of ₹5 crore had been allocated for the purpose and the Water Resources Department would remove water hyacinth from the irrigation and drain channels of in the Cauvery delta tail-end areas in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

The work of removing the weed on the Odampokki river had been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh. Clearing of the water hyacinth for a length of 3.70 kilometers on the Odampokki river would ensure a smooth flow of water for irrigation to 29,835 acres of agricultural lands in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, the release added.

Later Mr. Stalin later visited Kattur to inspect the arrangements for the inauguration of ‘Tiruvarur Kalaignar Kottam’ constructed by Dayalu Ammal Charitable Trust. The memorial is slated for inauguration by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav would also grace the occasion where he would be declaring open the “Muthuvelar Noolagam” housed in the memorial.