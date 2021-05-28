5, 047 fresh cases in central districts

28 May 2021 20:18 IST

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 5, 047 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, continuing the trend of reporting a high number of cases. A total of 61 deaths were reported in the region, the highest in the region so far. All eight districts in the region recorded at least one death on Friday.

Tiruchi reported the highest number of deaths with 18 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Nagapattinam came a close second with 12 deaths, while Thanjavur reported nine. Seven deaths were recorded in Ariyalur, four in Tiruvarur, two in Pudukottai and one in Perambalur district.s

Tiruchi district reported a very slight dip in the number of COVID-19 cases. As many as 1,287 patients reported COVID-19 positive on Friday. According to the bulletin released by the Directorate of Public Health and the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, there were only 12 vacant ICU care beds, 76 oxygen-support beds, and 368 normal beds in the district

Nagapattinam reported a slight spike with 852 fresh cases, while similar trends were also reported in Thanjavur, with 841 fresh cases and Tiruvarur with 591. Karur reported 510 fresh cases and Pudukottai, 421 cases. Perambalur district reported a marked increase with 316 patients testing positive for COVID-19. While Ariyalur reported 229.