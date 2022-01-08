499 new cases, zero death

TIRUCHI

08 January 2022 21:39 IST

A marked increase in the number of COVID-19 cases was reported in the central region, as a total of 499 people tested positive for the viral infection on Saturday.

However, no death was reported in the region as per the bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

In Tiruchi, where the increase was the most evident, 237 patients tested positive. Thanjavur too witnessed an increase with 94 fresh cases.

Perambalur reported 52 cases, the first time such a high number had been reported in the district since the second wave of COVID-19. Nagapattinam registered 36 cases, while neighbouring Mayiladuthurai reported 27.

Nineteen cases were registered in Tiruvarur, 16 in Karur, 14 in Pudukottai and four in Ariyalur, the lowest in the region.