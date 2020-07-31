490 test positive, three die in central region

31 July 2020 20:40 IST

TIRUCHI

Four hundred and ninety persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Friday. Three deaths were also recorded in the State Health bulletin.

A 50-year-old man from Ariyalur with chronic kidney disease and a 52-year-old man from Thanjavur died of respiratory failure at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. An 80-year-old man from Thanjavur with coronary artery disease and systemic hypertension died at the Pudukkotai Government Medical College Hospital.

Of the 490 fresh cases, 113 cases were reported from Tiruchi, 112 from Pudukottai, 97 from Thanjavur, 55 from Perambalur, 50 from Ariyalur, 31 from Karur, 28 from Tiruvarur and four from Ariyalur districts.

In Tiruchi, nearly 20 of the infected hailed from Lalgudi and its surrounding areas, including Mandhurai. Some also hailed from Thennur, Puthur and Manachanallur, Srirangam and Bheema Nagar.

Meanwhile, 90 patients from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, and 36 from the COVID Care Centre in Khajamalai were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Of the 112 patients in Pudukottai, many were primary and secondary contacts of positive persons, while some were also patients with Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Thanjavur, a policeman from the Thiruppanandal police station, an operation theatre technician of a private hospital, a sanitary worker of the Thanjavur Corporation, a staff nurse at the Thondrampattu Primary Healthcare Centre were among those who tested positive. Many were local contacts and workers at various private organisations in the district.

Tiruvarur saw a drop in fresh cases on Friday with just 28 testing positive for the viral infection.

Nagapattinam recorded 50 new cases which included three prisoners of Sirkazhi Sub Jail. A staff member of the Nallur Primary Healthcare Centre on COVID duty in Chennai, five pregnant women were among those who tested positive.

In Perambalur, 55 people tested positive, while in Ariyalur four patients tested positive.

In Karur 31 patients, including five from a textile unit tested positive for the viral infection. Meanwhile, 16 people were discharged from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.