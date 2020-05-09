49 more test positive for COVID-19 in central region

TIRUCHI

Forty-nine persons hailing from the central region tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Sixteen of them hailed from Ariyalur, 31 from Perambalur and one each from Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts. Most of the patients contracted the infection at the Koyambedu market in Chennai, official sources said.

In Perambalur district, 31 men tested positive for the infection. The individuals were workers who had returned to their hometown in Perambalur after the Koyambedu market was shut. Samples were lifted at the Labbaikudikadu Primary Healthcare Centre from all on May 6, after which they were facility quarantined, officials here said. The patients have all been shifted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital.

“All patients are asymptomatic and they had all travelled to Perambalur together and spread the infection to one another,” official sources here said. The positive cases of COVID-19 in the district is now 95.

In Ariyalur, 16 more patients tested positive for the infection on Saturday, increasing the total number of positive cases in the district to 271. The patients are all returnees from Chennai and arrived in the district on May 5.

Test samples were lifted from all and while 14 were sent to the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Chennai, two were tested at the newly set-up facility at Ariyalur itself. Six of the patients hailed from within the Ariyalur town, while four each hailed from Jayankondam and T. Palur block. Two patients belonged to Thirumanur and Sendhurai.

A 27-year-old man tested positive in Tiruchi district. The patient was among the 300 who returned to the district after working at Koyambedu market in Chennai and had tested positive here. The man hails from Thuvarankurichi. Swabs from his family members and contacts will also be lifted, official sources here said.

In Thanjavur district too, a 42-year-old man tested positive and is undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital here.

Meanwhile, in Pudukottai, test results of 202 people, who had returned from other districts and states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, returned negative.