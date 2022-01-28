49 injured in jallikattu

PUDUKOTTAI

28 January 2022 17:23 IST

Forty-nine persons were injured in a jallikattu held at Regunathapuram village in the district on Friday.

As many as 716 bulls were released during the six-hour long event in which 250 tamers participated. Police sources said 44 injured persons were treated at the venue itself and five others were referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Twenty among the injured were bull owners; 18 spectators and 11 tamers.

