49 fresh cases, two deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

18 December 2021 22:55 IST

The central districts reported 49 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, continuing the trend of reporting less than 50 COVID-19 cases.

Two patients, one from Nagapattinam and another from Tiruchi, died of the viral infection.

Sixteen patients reported positive for the viral infection in Thanjavur, 13 in Tiruchi and 10 in Karur.

The remaining six districts registered less than five cases each.

Three patients reported COVID-19 positive in Mayiladuthurai, while two each were reported in Nagapattinam and Perambalur. One patient each tested positive in Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts.